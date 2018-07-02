15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Jim McGuinness linked with Galway Utd

July 2, 2018

Time posted: 10:03 am

Donegal’s 2012 All-Ireland winning manager Jim McGuinness has emerged as a surprise contender to take over at Galway United. McGuinness indicated back in January that he would focus on a coaching role after leaving his role as assistant coach to Chinese Super league club Beijing Sinobo Guoan for what they describe as “personal, family reasons”, and today the Irish Sun is reporting that he is in the frame to succeed Shane Keegan in the hot-seat. Keegan left Galway by mutual consent during the mid-season break.

McGuinness spent five years with Glasgow Celtic before joining the Beijing club under coach Roger Schmidt. The 45-year-old recently completed his UEFA A Licence and has made little secret of his desire to become a manager. It comes on the back of a proposed takeover by two Saudi Arabian businessmen of the club which was accepted by the supporters Co-Op last week.

