Jes Rowers are Irish Schools Champs

A fantastic performance from the Coláiste Iognáid (Jes) Rowing Club at the Irish Schools Championships at the weekend saw them emerge as the top overall school in Ireland of the 72 schools which entered.

Colaiste Iognaid had an amazing ten wins in a day of outstanding rowing in the competitions held at at O’Brien’s Bridge, Limerick on Sunday.

A highlight of the weekend was a double in the boys eights, with wins in the Under 23 and the Under 16.

The full list of Jes winners on the day is as follows:

Women U23 2X

Women Junior 15 4X

Women Junior 14 4X

Women Junior 14 2X

Mens U23 8+

Mens Junior 16 8+

Mens Junior 15 4X

Mens Junior 15 2X

Mens Junior 14 2X

Mens Junior 14 1X

The Coláiste Iognáid (Jes) Rowing Club is now one of the largest in the country. The club’s reputation and standing have been enhanced by successes in the national championships, in the Irish Amateur Rowing Union events around Ireland and the selection of Jes rowers for Irish teams competing in international events.

The club was founded in 1934 and has been at its current site at Earl’s Island within the grounds of the National University of Ireland, Galway (NUI Galway) since the early nineteen fifties. Former members of the club have gone on to successfully represent Ireland or their club at World U23 Championships, World University Games, Henley Royal Regatta, Women’s Henley, National Senior Championships, the Beijing Olympics, and World Senior Championships. The club’s continuing success is driven by the great team spirit and work ethic shown by the rowers, the coaches and the many people who support the club in so many different ways.

The members of the club would like to thank everybody who has helped: the coaches who give so much of their time, the committee who keep the club running smoothly and organise fundraising, parents who help out in many ways and the Principal and school who support the club so well.