James Connolly and Rory Scholes extend contracts with Connacht for next season

Connacht Rugby can confirm that James Connolly and Rory Scholes have extended their contracts with the province into the 2018/19 season.

Since graduating from the Connacht Academy, Connolly has played 28 times for the province. He made his debut in the Challenge Cup in the 2014/15 season and has made six appearances so far this season.

Scholes joined Connacht from Edinburgh in summer 2017. He has made three appearances for the senior side in this campaign and also featured for the Connacht Eagles in the B&I Cup.

Commenting on the contract extensions, Connacht Head Coach Kieran Keane said: “We are delighted that James and Rory have extended their contracts into next season. We feel we are really building a strong squad and both players will give us even greater options in the 2018/19 campaign.”