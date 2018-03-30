15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

James Connolly and Rory Scholes extend contracts with Connacht for next season

By Sport GBFM
March 30, 2018

Time posted: 3:28 pm

Connacht Rugby can confirm that James Connolly and Rory Scholes have extended their contracts with the province into the 2018/19 season.

Since graduating from the Connacht Academy, Connolly has played 28 times for the province. He made his debut in the Challenge Cup in the 2014/15 season and has made six appearances so far this season.

Scholes joined Connacht from Edinburgh in summer 2017. He has made three appearances for the senior side in this campaign and also featured for the Connacht Eagles in the B&I Cup.

Commenting on the contract extensions, Connacht Head Coach Kieran Keane said: “We are delighted that James and Rory have extended their contracts into next season. We feel we are really building a strong squad and both players will give us even greater options in the 2018/19 campaign.”

print
Sport
Questions raised about county councils level of support for tourism
March 30, 2018
Connacht rugby confirm departing players
March 30, 2018
Junior A Club Camogie Fixtures
March 30, 2018
George McDonagh’s Greyhound Tips For The Weekend

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

March 30, 2018
Questions raised about county councils level of support for tourism
March 30, 2018
LISTEN: Mixed reaction among publicans as Galway pubs open doors on Good Friday for first time in 91 years

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline