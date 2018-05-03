Jack Canning of Galway named as a Bord Gáis Energy Ambassador For The 2018 Season

The 2018 Bord Gáis Energy GAA Hurling U-21 All-Ireland Championship was officially launched today, at the stunning surrounds of Mitchelstown Caves, Cahir, Co. Tipperary. The competition begins on Bank Holiday Monday, May 7th with Clare hosting current holders Limerick in Ennis.

2018 marks the 10th year of Bord Gáis Energy’s support of the competition as title sponsors, and their longstanding commitment to the grade continues with the introduction of a new ambassador line-up for the forthcoming 2018 season.

Joining an illustrious line of previous Bord Gáis Energy U-21 ambassadors, including the likes of Joe Canning, Richie Hogan and Seamus Callanan, are:

Jack Canning (Galway)

Kyle Hayes (Limerick)

Paudie Feehan (Tipperary)

Richie Leahy (Kilkenny)

Rory O’Connor (Wexford)

Peter Hogan (Waterford)

Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork)

Jason McCarthy (Clare)

Fergal Whitely (Dublin)

Ryan Elliot was the Antrim representative at today’s launch

TG4 will broadcast ten games over the course of the 2018 Championship, commencing with Clare vs. Limerick on May 7th. This is ahead of a trio of clashes on Wednesday, June 20th, which sees Waterford face Cork in Pairc Ui Rinn, Wexford face the winners of Dublin/Westmeath and last year’s beaten finalists Kilkenny clash with the winners of Galway/Offaly.

Speaking at the launch acting Head of Retail with Bord Gáis Energy, Colin Bebbington said: “We’re extremely pleased to be going into the tenth year of our partnership with the GAA and our sponsorship of the Bord Gáis Energy GAA Hurling U-21 All-Ireland Championship. Over the past decade, we’ve witnessed the competition grow from strength to strength and are extremely proud to have played a part in its continued success.

We’re committed to bettering the Championship experience for hurling fans across the country and, through the Bord Gáis Energy Rewards Club, endeavour to give our customers money can’t buy experiences throughout the season. We’ll continue our fan focus where customers have the opportunity to present Man of the Match awards live on TG4, welcome the players to the pitch as flag bearers, or attend special #HurlingToTheCore training days which will be hosted by our 2018 ambassadors right across the country. Ultimately, it’s all about the players and I wish our ambassadors and their teams the very best in the coming months.”

Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael, John Horan added: “Bord Gáis Energy has played an integral part in promoting the game of Hurling and its players to fans across the country over the past ten years. I would like to thank them for their support over the past decade as sponsors of the U-21Championship.”

“This competition never fails to bring fans to the edge of their seats and I am looking forward to seeing what the 2018 campaign throws up.”

2018 also marks Bord Gáis Energy’s second year as sponsor of the GAA All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship while Bord Gáis Energy are also sponsors of the GAA Legends Series at Croke Park.

Fans can visit www.instagram.com/bgegaa for news, behind-the-scenes content and competitions over the course of the summer. See #HurlingToTheCore for more.

Bord Gáis Energy GAA Hurling

U-21 All-Ireland Championship 2018 Fixtures

Bord Gáis Energy Leinster Hurling U-21 Championship:

Round 1

Ulster v Carlow 26 May 2018 Abbotstown, Dublin Laois v Dublin 26 May 2018 TBC

Round 2

Ulster/Carlow v Laois/Dublin 06 June 2018 TBC

Quarter Finals

Galway v Offaly 13 June 2018 TBC Westmeath v 3 13 June 2018 TBC

Semi Finals

Wexford v 5 20 June 2018 TBC (LIVE TG4) Kilkenny v 4 20 June 2018 TBC (LIVE TG4)

Leinster Final 6 v 7 04 July 2018 TBC (LIVE TG4)

Bord Gáis Energy Munster Hurling U-21 Championship:

Quarter Final

Clare v Limerick 07 May 2018 Cusack Park, Ennis (LIVE TG4)

Semi Finals

Waterford v Cork 20 June 2018 Pairc Ui Rinn, Cork (LIVE TG4) Tipperary v Clare/Limerick 21 June 2018 Semple Stadium, Thurles (LIVE TG4)

Munster Final 2 v 3 04 July 2018 TBC (LIVE TG4)

Bord Gáis Energy GAA Hurling U-21 All-Ireland Championship:

All Ireland Semi Finals

TBC 04/05/06 August 2018 TBC (LIVE TG4) TBC 04/05/06 August 2018 TBC (LIVE TG4)

All Ireland Final 1 v 2 25/26 August 2018 TBC (LIVE TG4)