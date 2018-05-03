15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Ronan Lardner

Jack Canning of Galway named as a Bord Gáis Energy Ambassador For The 2018 Season

By Sport GBFM
May 3, 2018

Time posted: 12:56 pm

The 2018 Bord Gáis Energy GAA Hurling U-21 All-Ireland Championship was officially launched today, at the stunning surrounds of Mitchelstown Caves, Cahir, Co. Tipperary. The competition begins on Bank Holiday Monday, May 7th with Clare hosting current holders Limerick in Ennis.

2018 marks the 10th year of Bord Gáis Energy’s support of the competition as title sponsors, and their longstanding commitment to the grade continues with the introduction of a new ambassador line-up for the forthcoming 2018 season.

Joining an illustrious line of previous Bord Gáis Energy U-21 ambassadors, including the likes of Joe Canning, Richie Hogan and Seamus Callanan, are:

 

  • Jack Canning (Galway)
  • Kyle Hayes (Limerick)
  • Paudie Feehan (Tipperary)
  • Richie Leahy (Kilkenny)
  • Rory O’Connor (Wexford)
  • Peter Hogan (Waterford)
  • Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork)
  • Jason McCarthy (Clare)
  • Fergal Whitely (Dublin)
  • Ryan Elliot was the Antrim representative at today’s launch

 

TG4 will broadcast ten games over the course of the 2018 Championship, commencing with Clare vs. Limerick on May 7th. This is ahead of a trio of clashes on Wednesday, June 20th, which sees Waterford face Cork in Pairc Ui Rinn, Wexford face the winners of Dublin/Westmeath and last year’s beaten finalists Kilkenny clash with the winners of Galway/Offaly.

Speaking at the launch acting Head of Retail with Bord Gáis Energy, Colin Bebbington said: “We’re extremely pleased to be going into the tenth year of our partnership with the GAA and our sponsorship of the Bord Gáis Energy GAA Hurling U-21 All-Ireland Championship. Over the past decade, we’ve witnessed the competition grow from strength to strength and are extremely proud to have played a part in its continued success.

We’re committed to bettering the Championship experience for hurling fans across the country and, through the Bord Gáis Energy Rewards Club, endeavour to give our customers money can’t buy experiences throughout the season. We’ll continue our fan focus where customers have the opportunity to present Man of the Match awards live on TG4, welcome the players to the pitch as flag bearers, or attend special #HurlingToTheCore training days which will be hosted by our 2018 ambassadors right across the country. Ultimately, it’s all about the players and I wish our ambassadors and their teams the very best in the coming months.”

Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael, John Horan added: “Bord Gáis Energy has played an integral part in promoting the game of Hurling and its players to fans across the country over the past ten years. I would like to thank them for their support over the past decade as sponsors of the U-21Championship.”

“This competition never fails to bring fans to the edge of their seats and I am looking forward to seeing what the 2018 campaign throws up.”

2018 also marks Bord Gáis Energy’s second year as sponsor of the GAA All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship while Bord Gáis Energy are also sponsors of the GAA Legends Series at Croke Park.

Fans can visit www.instagram.com/bgegaa for news, behind-the-scenes content and competitions over the course of the summer. See #HurlingToTheCore for more.

 

Players, from left, Rory O’Connor of Wexford, Peter Hogan of Waterford, Jack Canning of Galway, Kyle Hayes of Limerick, Richie Leahy of Kilkenny, Fergal Whitely of Dublin, Paudie Feehan of Tipperary, Ryan Elliot of Antrim, Jason McCarthy of Clare and Darragh Fitzgibbon of Cork at the launch of the Bord Gáis Energy GAA Hurling U21 All-Ireland Championship at Mitchelstown Caves in Cork. The 2018 campaign begins on May 7th with Clare hosting current holders Limerick in Ennis. Follow all of the action at #HurlingToTheCore. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

 

Players, from left, Jack Canning of Galway, Richie Leahy of Kilkenny, Kyle Hayes of Limerick, Rory O’Connor of Wexford and Darragh Fitzgibbon of Cork at the launch of the Bord Gáis Energy GAA Hurling U21 All-Ireland Championship at Mitchelstown Caves in Cork. The 2018 campaign begins on May 7th with Clare hosting current holders Limerick in Ennis. Follow all of the action at #HurlingToTheCore. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

 

Bord Gáis Energy GAA Hurling

U-21 All-Ireland Championship 2018 Fixtures

Bord Gáis Energy Leinster Hurling U-21 Championship:

 

Round 1

  1. Ulster v Carlow                                             26 May 2018                       Abbotstown, Dublin
  2. Laois v Dublin                                                26 May 2018                       TBC

 

Round 2

  1. Ulster/Carlow v Laois/Dublin                  06 June 2018                      TBC

 

Quarter Finals

  1. Galway v Offaly                                           13 June 2018                      TBC
  2. Westmeath v 3                                            13 June 2018                      TBC

 

Semi Finals

  1. Wexford v 5                                                  20 June 2018                      TBC (LIVE TG4) 
  2. Kilkenny v 4                                                  20 June 2018                     TBC (LIVE TG4)

 

Leinster Final 6 v 7                                           04 July 2018                        TBC (LIVE TG4)

 

 

 

Bord Gáis Energy Munster Hurling U-21 Championship:

 

Quarter Final

  1. Clare v Limerick                                           07 May 2018                       Cusack Park, Ennis (LIVE TG4)

 

Semi Finals

  1. Waterford v Cork                                       20 June 2018                      Pairc Ui Rinn, Cork (LIVE TG4)
  2. Tipperary v Clare/Limerick                      21 June 2018                      Semple Stadium, Thurles (LIVE TG4)

 

Munster Final 2 v 3                                         04 July 2018                        TBC (LIVE TG4)

 

 

 

Bord Gáis Energy GAA Hurling U-21 All-Ireland Championship:

 

All Ireland Semi Finals

  1. TBC                                                                  04/05/06 August 2018    TBC (LIVE TG4)
  2. TBC                                                                  04/05/06 August 2018    TBC (LIVE TG4) 

 

All Ireland Final 1 v 2                                      25/26 August 2018          TBC (LIVE TG4)

 

print
Sport
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Thursday May 3rd 2018
May 3, 2018
New CEO of Rowing Ireland Appointed
May 3, 2018
Connacht Junior Rugby Team Named To Face Ulster
May 2, 2018
Galway GAA Fixtures

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

May 3, 2018
Long awaited Portiuncula maternity review to be published this evening
May 3, 2018
Bus service reinstated at Newcastle care facility

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline