15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Irish Womens Rugby Team Named To Face Italy

By Sport GBFM
February 7, 2018

Time posted: 2:28 pm

There are three changes to the Ireland women’s team to face Italy at Donnybrook on Sunday with three Connacht players named in the starting fifteen.
Nichola Fryday comes into the Second Row and joins Allison Miller and Claire Molloy on the side. There is also good news for Galwegians Edel McMahon who is named in the replacements and she joins fellow Wegians players Laura Feely and Ciara O’Connor on the bench.

Katie Fitzhenry returns from sevens duty and comes in for Claire McLaughlin at outside-centre.
Edel McMahon and Michelle Claffey could win their first caps on the bench.

15. Kim Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)
14. Megan Williams (Old Belvedere/Leinster)
13. Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock/Leinster)
12. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster)
11. Alison Miller (Old Belvedere/Connacht)
10. Niamh Briggs (UL Bohemians/Munster)
9. Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster)
1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster)
2. Cliodhna Moloney (Railway Union/Leinster)
3. Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemians/Munster)
4. Paula Fitzpatrick (St. Mary’s/Leinster)
5. Nichola Fryday (Tullamore/Connacht)
6. Anna Caplice (UL Bohemians/Munster)
7. Claire Molloy (Bristol/Connacht)
8. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians/Munster) (capt)

Replacements:

16. Leah Lyons (Highfield/Munster)
17. Laura Feely (Galweigians/Connacht)
18. Ciara O’Connor (Galwegians/Connacht)
19. Orla Fitzsimons (St Mary’s/Leinster)
20. Edel McMahon (Galwegians/Connacht) *
21. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemians/Munster)
22. Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/Leinster) *
23. Claire McLaughlin (Cooke/Ulster)

print
Sport
Confirmation Trevor O’Clochartaigh to resign as senator at end of the month
February 7, 2018
Galway GAA Fixtures
February 7, 2018
West Board U20 Football Championship Draws
February 6, 2018
2018 National Elite Men’s and Women’s National Elite Boxing Championship Draws Announced

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

February 7, 2018
Confirmation Trevor O’Clochartaigh to resign as senator at end of the month
February 7, 2018
Merlin park orthopaedic theatres wont reopen until at least late summer

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline