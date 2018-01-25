15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Keith Finnegan

Keith Finnegan

Irish Water urged to be more transparent about plans for Galway

By GBFM News
January 25, 2018

Time posted: 3:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water is being urged to provide details of its future plans for upgrades across Galway.

The matter has been raised in the Seanad by Independent Senator Trevor O’Clochartaigh.

It’s been revealed that a family who moved to a house Connemara in 2009 were connected to the public system, but have never had a proper water supply.

Senator O’Clochartaigh says more accountability is needed from Irish Water in terms of what their responsibilities are, and what they’ve planned for the public supply.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Approval for new hotel in city’s west end
European Rugby Quarter-finals – dates, venues, kick-times and TV coverage announced
January 25, 2018
NUI Galway research centre partners with Korean biomedical centre
January 25, 2018
Shipping container ‘pop-up’ restaurant refused for city centre
January 25, 2018
Approval for new hotel in city’s west end

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
January 25, 2018
Micheal Donoghue Looks Ahead To Antrim In The National Hurling League
January 25, 2018
Galway United match preview v Sligo Rovers
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK