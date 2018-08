Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water is being urged to immediately replace water pipes along problematic city and county transport routes.

Cllr. Jim Cuddy says bursts and leaks on the Tuam road and at Briarhill are causing major disruptions to homes, businesses and road users.

The Athenry/Oranmore area councillor says that incidents are becoming more frequent, as the existing infrastructure is too old.

