Irish Water to upgrade Ahascragh Sewerage Scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish water has lodged a planning application to upgrade the Ahascragh Sewerage Scheme.
The works will include the provision of a higher capacity pumping station and the replacement and upgrade of the pipe network.
The result will be a significant boost in capacity as well as greater compliance with the water objectives of the Bunowen River.
The announcement follows a public consultation held this week at Daly’s in Ahascragh.
Local Councillor Aidan Donohue says it’s an important step in the future development of Ahascragh.