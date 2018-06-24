15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Irish Water to upgrade Ahascragh Sewerage Scheme

By GBFM News
June 24, 2018

Time posted: 5:46 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish water has lodged a planning application to upgrade the Ahascragh Sewerage Scheme.

The works will include the provision of a higher capacity pumping station and the replacement and upgrade of the pipe network.

The result will be a significant boost in capacity as well as greater compliance with the water objectives of the Bunowen River.

The announcement follows a public consultation held this week at Daly’s in Ahascragh.

Local Councillor Aidan Donohue says it’s an important step in the future development of Ahascragh.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
June 24, 2018
June 24, 2018
June 24, 2018
