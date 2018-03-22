Irish Water submits CPO for major Loughrea water quality project

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water has submitted a notice of Compulsory Purchase Order for the delivery of a major project aimed at improving water quality in Loughrea.

If approved, the CPO will mean the utility will be able to take land in the area without the consent of the owner to advance the project.

Irish Water says despite on-going consultation with all affected landowners, it has been unable to acquire all of the necessary land on a voluntary basis.

It says the submission of notice for CPO to An Bord Pleanala is necessary given the importance of the project.

It relates to the construction of a new reservoir and associated networks in a number of areas – these are Craughwell, Roo, Lecarrow, Moyveela and Oranbeg.

The aim of the project is to improve drinking water quality and security of supply to approximately six thousand people in Loughrea town and surrounding areas.

The first phase of the project includes the construction of 20km of water mains from Carrowmonesh in Oranmore to Seefin Reservoir near Loughrea.

It’ll also involve the construction of a new 1,000m3 reservoir at Seefin and four new pumping stations in Derrydonnell, Seefin, Lake Road and Knockanaima.

If confirmed, the CPO will authorise Irish Water to acquire all lands necessary to the project as well as permanent right of way and temporary working areas.

The utility says all going well, it’s expected that works will commence in early 2019.