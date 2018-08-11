Irish Water says supply will not be restored to Knocknacarra until this evening

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water says a water supply will not be restored to the Knocknacarra area of the city until this evening.

A major water outage is affecting Knocknacarra, Kingston Road and surrounding areas since around 6 this morning.

It’s understood the burst is located near the Clybuan Roundabout.

Works have an estimated completion time of 6 o’ clock this evening and a traffic management system will be in place for the duration of the works.

Irish Water customer care can be contacted on 1850 278 278.

Local Councillor Donal Lyons says the outage is affecting thousands of homes in the area.

To hear more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 12…