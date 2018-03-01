Irish Water and Galway County Council – Please don’t leave your taps running

Consumers generally are asked not to run taps. It is causing significant difficulties in many areas with water treatment plants barely able to keep up with demand along with other technical challenges posed by the severe weather. The following areas will experience reduced pressure and intermittent loss of supply over the next number of days :

Kilkerrin Moylough, Williamstown, Carraroe, Tir an Fhia, Letterfrack, Tully, Clifden.

Irish Water and Galway County Council are making every effort is being taken to keep these plants operational and keep water in supply but consumers are asked to conserve water as much as possible.