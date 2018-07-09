15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Irish Water evaluating options for removal of turbidity in East Galway water supplies

By GBFM News
July 9, 2018

Time posted: 4:16 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water is evaluating options for the removal of turbidity in the Kilconnell Public Water Supply and Ballyboggan Water Scheme.

This comes after a boil water notice was issued last month due to elevated levels of turbidity in the raw water entering the Kilconnell Water Treatment Plant.

The boil water notice which has affected 246 customers for the past three weeks still remains in place.

Irish Water is continuing to monitor the turbidity levels of the raw water source which it says are still unstable.

Turbidity is the cloudiness in water caused by large numbers of particles.

Customers are urged to boil water before consumption including for the washing of teeth, making of ice and in the preparation of food.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
