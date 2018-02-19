15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Irish university cancels student visit to Belgium due to GMIT students deaths

February 19, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Maynooth University has cancelled a student visit to Belgium after a former director of a language school there was convicted in relation to a fire in which two GMIT students died.

Dace Zarina from Longford and Sara Gibadlo from Oranmore died in a fire at a house in the university town of Leuven in January 2014.

Last year, a former director of the Leuven-based institute they were attending at the time, was jailed for a year after being branded a ‘slum landlord’ by prosecutors.

Both Malachy Vallely and the institute were convicted of fire safety breaches.

Following the fire and subsequent court convictions, a planned trip involving 30 students from the Maynooth centre for European and Eurasian Studies has been called off.

According to the Irish Times, Maynooth University says the trip was cancelled due to ‘concerns over governance’ at the Belgian institute.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
