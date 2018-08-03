Daniel Mulligan (Laytown & Bettystown) swept to victory at the Irish U14 Boys Amateur Open, winning by 11 shots at Mullingar.

Mulligan added a second round 73 to finish at three under for the tournament, comfortably clear of Balmoral’s Fionn Dobbin. After the first round, Mulligan enjoyed a six-shot cushion thanks to a superb round of 68 that featured six birdies. The four-handicapper made three more birdies during round two and while he could not break par again, his 73 was still the best score of the day. Matthew Giles from Greenore was his closest rival going into the final day but Giles’ challenge faded as he posted 79 to finish third on nine over.

Dobbin came through to take second place overall and claim the Under 13 medal thanks to rounds of 75 and 77.

Irish Under 14 Boys Amateur Open Results

Mullingar Golf Club

Friday 3 August

141 D Mulligan (Laytown & Bettystown) 68, 73

152 F Dobbin (Balmoral) 75, 77 [U13 Medal Winner]

153 M Giles (Greenore) 74, 79

154 G O’Neill (Malahide) 79, 75; E Cassidy (Kinsale) 78, 76

155 D Hogg (Belvoir Park) 81, 74; F Kennedy (Prestbury) 79, 76

156 A King (Faithlegg) 80, 76; Z Collins (Douglas) 78, 78; J Foley (Charleville) 77, 79

158 A Brady (Co Sligo) 81, 77; R Donnellan (Tuam) 78, 80; J Strang (Royal Portrush) 76, 82; J Cunningham (Carton House) 76, 82

159 L Lyons (Limerick) 80, 79; R McClelland (Holywood) 80, 79; J Walsh (Kinsale) 78, 81; C Scullion (Moyola Park) 77, 82

160 V Giminez (Chantilly) 82, 78; C Kelly (Athlone ) 81, 79

161 M O Sullivan (Ballyneety) 83, 78; Z Alderdice (Dundalk) 81, 80; C Ward (Carton House) 80, 81; D O’Brien (Athlone ) 79, 82; C Quinn (Castle) 79, 82; J O’Sullivan (Malone) 79, 82; I Winn (Ballyneety) 76, 85

162 S McLoughlin (Co Sligo) 83, 79

163 L Cunningham (Galway Bay) 84, 79; T Abom (Edmondstown) 80, 83

164 P Curran (Edmondstown) 85, 79; A O’Carroll (Powerscourt) 84, 80; B Caffrey (Ardee) 80, 84

165 A Raymond (Newlands) 83, 82; C Sullivan (Forrest Little) 81, 84; S Sex (Portmarnock) 79, 86

166 W Fido (Newport Gwent) 82, 84; L McCarroll (Portmarnock) 80, 86

167 C Parke (Knock) 86, 81; K Anderson (Galgorm Castle) 84, 83; L Mitchell (Portmarnock) 83, 84

168 D Finn (Loughrea) 87, 81; A Curran (Craddockstown) 85, 83; M McKeown (Dun Laoghaire) 84, 84; A Moran (Castle) 83, 85; R O’Shea (Elm Park) 83, 85; T Smyth (Mourne Golf Club) 80, 88

169 M Carson (Royal Belfast) 86, 83; C Rice (Doneraile) 85, 84; T Lanigan (Carton House) 82, 87

170 J Kelly (Bray) 87, 83; J Laverty (Dundalk) 85, 85; M Ball (Rathmore) 81, 89; E Cooney (Baltinglass) 80, 90

171 N Patterson (Baltinglass) 84, 87; A Harrington (Cork) 84, 87; D Hickey (Portarlington ) 84, 87; P McNeela (Oughterard) 83, 88

172 M Gazi (Tralee) 89, 83; C Toner (Mourne) 88, 84

173 D Noonan (DunLaoghaire) 85, 88; T Gedge (Bangor) 84, 89

175 E Sutton (Dun Laoghaire) 88, 87; B Hanratty (Donabate) 85, 90; D Holmes (Greystones) 84, 91

176 L Giblin (Carton House) 84, 92

177 M Wilson (Massereene) 93, 84

180 D Sullivan (Forrest Little) 92, 88

183 H McCabe (Massereene) 89, 94

186 L Boyce (Oughterard) 96, 90; D Lawley (Newlands) 92, 94

187 C Burke (Donabate) 93, 94

189 H O’Leary (Castle) 96, 93

WD M Lynch (Greenore); C Flavin (Youghal)