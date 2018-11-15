15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Irish Rail urged to provide pedestrian access on Tuam old line junction

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Iarnród Éireann is being urged to remove the gates blocking the pedestrian access from the old railway line between Galway Road and Vicar Street in Tuam.

Tuam councillor Shaun Cunniffe says safe pedestrian access is vital at the location as students are climbing over walls to get onto the track.

He has warned that someone may get hurt unless action is taken to provide access.

The Independent councillor argues Iarnród Éireann has to be seen to keep the line clear until there is a rail review.

