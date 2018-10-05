15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Irish Rail to introduce further alcohol ban on Galway services

By GBFM News
October 5, 2018

Time posted: 12:28 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Rail is set to introduce a fresh round of alcohol bans on a number of Galway services from next week.

The ban will come into effect from Friday week, October 12th – and will be enforced on every subsequent Friday.

It’ll affect the Heuston to Galway service departing at 11:25, 1:25 and 3:35.

Irish Rail says the move is in response to significant reports of anti-social behavior and is warning the alcohol ban will be strictly enforced.

No alcohol will be sold by staff on the train, while customers caught drinking will have it confiscated.

The latest restrictions are in addition to a number of services which have been alcohol-free for some time – including 1pm Galway-Hueston on Sundays

Jane Cregan from Irish Rail will be talking about the Friday ban on The [email protected] for Galway…

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
60×30 2nd Level Colleges Connacht Semi Finals and Finals
George McDonagh’s Galway Greyhounds Tips For The Weekend
October 5, 2018
City event to remember devastating impact of Spanish Flu on Galway
October 5, 2018
High-level meeting on Galway 2020 to get underway this afternoon
October 5, 2018
€1m funding for improvement projects in 8 Galway towns and villages

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 5, 2018
Senior/Minor Hurling Championship Draws
October 5, 2018
George McDonagh’s Galway Greyhounds Tips For The Weekend
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK