Irish National Stud launch new horse racing club

Chanelle, Lady McCoy, today officially launched the Irish National Stud’s new racing club, INS Racing, with the support of Horse Racing Ireland, which enables horse racing fans to come together and experience what it is like to be the ‘owner’ of a minimum of six racehorses, all for the annual cost of €399.

INS Racing has been developed to grow the sport in Ireland and facilitate sports fans to get much closer to the action by experiencing first-hand the excitement of racehorse ownership. Chanelle was joined at today’s launch by top Irish racehorse trainer, Michael O’Callaghan, who along with fellow Kildare based trainer Willie McCreery, have committed to training several of the club’s racehorses.

The initiative will give INS Racing ‘owners’ the opportunity to enjoy some fantastic days out at Ireland’s best race meetings. Membership will include free racecourse entry to every meeting that includes an Irish National Stud declared racehorse in Ireland, regular trainer updates via a bespoke INS Racing app, access to yard visits, parade ring access*, educational workshops, special events and, as a bonus, a share of the club’s prize money.

Also included for the €399 annual membership is a season ticket to the Irish National Stud & Gardens worth €48, a 2019 calendar of events, an Irish National Stud Racing Pin and an information booklet about the club’s horses in training.

At the launch of INS Racing, Chanelle, Lady McCoy said:

“I am delighted to be in Kildare today to lend my support to this initiative. As someone who has been lucky enough to experience the thrill of thoroughbred horseracing for years, it is great to see The Irish National Stud and Horse Racing Ireland make the possibility of racehorse ownership a reality for a wider audience.

“As a big horseracing fan and having attended meetings around the world, I can honestly say that there is nowhere better than Ireland when it comes to a day out at the races. This club will enable many sports fans to get closer to horseracing than they ever have before.”

Speaking about INS Racing, Cathal Beale, CEO, Irish National Stud, said:

“The Irish National Stud exists to create opportunities for every person to get closer to a racehorse. Whilst racing clubs have been around for some time now, we wanted to create an ownership experience that would make horse racing accessible to the sports fan at a great value-for-money cost.

“The aim of INS Racing is to build the largest network of its type in Ireland and encourage people to attend race-meetings on a regular basis to fully experience and enjoy the thrill of horse racing. With the launch of INS Racing, we hope to support the growth of horse racing in Ireland and the industry, which contributes more than €816 million to the Irish economy annually.”

Amber Byrne, Owner Development Manager, Horse Racing Ireland, commented:

“For some time now, Horse Racing Ireland has promoted joint ownership as a more affordable way to get involved in horse racing. INS Racing makes racehorse ownership attainable to a wider audience. Ireland leads the way when it comes to racehorse breeding and racing and we are very proud to support this initiative.”

To join INS Racing, visit https://irishnationalstud.ie/ins-racing/, Irish National Stud on Facebook or @IrishNatStud on Twitter.