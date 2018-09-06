Irish Language student residences part of new NUIG language plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Designated student residences at NUI Galway for Irish Language speakers form part of the college’s Irish Language Scheme for the next three years.

President of NUIG, Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh launched the university’s third Irish Language Scheme this week.

One aspect of the Irish Language Plan for NUI Galway is designated accommodation with reserved places for Irish-speaking students.

The first and pilot group of students is already in residence for the academic year 2018-2019.

A Comhordaitheoir Stráitéiseach – strategic co-ordinator – will be appointed to work across NUIG campuses to prepare a comprehensive plan of cultural and social events through Irish.

The language plan includes a focus on the university’s website to develop Irish language content online.

An Institutional Language Plan will be prepared based on the fluency level and number of Irish speakers on campus.

A Steering Committee will also be set up to monitor the preparation and implementation of the Irish Language Plan for NUI Galway.

The aim of the scheme is to improve and broaden Irish language services for the university community.