Irish Hockey On The Up As Mens Training Squad Named Ahead Of The World Cup

The Green Machine head coach Alexander Cox has announced his first National training panel in advance of the upcoming World Cup to be played late in November in Bhubaneswar, India. The Mens National squad have been on a break since the 4 Nations in Dusseldorf, in late July, and will have their first training camp together in Lisnagarvey on 10/11 September.

Cox said “I’m happy to start our preparation to the World Cup with this group of players. This first training panel consists of 28 players, which is a big number. That gives me the opportunity to have a good insight of the depth of the Green Machine”

David Fitzgerald and Shane O’Donoghue who were both named in the Irish Squad joined John Mulligan in studio to talk about the upcoming mens World Cup, the success of the women in reaching the World Cup Final and the potential that exists in Connacht Hockey at the moment.

Upcoming Fixtures:

4 Nations Valencia, Spain 29th October/4th November

29th October Ireland v Holland 16.30

30th October Ireland v Spain 18.30

1st November Ireland v Argentina 16.30

3rd & 4th November Classification Matches

World Cup 28th November / 16th December Bhubaneswar, India

30th November Ireland v Australia 17.00

4th December Ireland v China 19.00

7th December Ireland v England 19.00