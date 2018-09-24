Irish Greyhound Board announces CCTV upgrade worth €286,000

Upgrade to be rolled out across 9 sites and IGB head office

The Irish Greyhound Board has announced a new CCTV upgrade worth €286,000 throughout its nine sites nationwide for up to five years – including in Galway.

The announcement is in line with the IGB’s Strategic Plan 2018-22, which is committed to upgrading various greyhound stadia infrastructure and providing improved facilities, in line with customer expectations.

Stanley Security Ireland Ltd., of Ballymount in Dublin, has won the tender for a five year period.

CEO of the Irish Greyhound Board, Gerard Dollard, said: “The IGB is fully committed to ensuring that our customers receive the best experience possible when visiting greyhound tracks. A huge part of this is security and ensuring their safety on site. This upgrade will continue to ensure that visitors to IGB tracks enjoy their experience in the most secure environment possible. This announcement follows the continued implementation of the IGB’s five year strategic plan, which will provide upgrades in several key areas.”

He continued: “These upgrades will further enhance the integrity of greyhound racing as they will provide for additional monitoring of kennel block at greyhound tracks. Upgrades like this cannot take place without the continued support of the exchequer, based on the Horse & Greyhound Fund which places a levy on off-course bookmakers. These traditional industries also make a contribution to the social and cultural life in Ireland. Despite the fall in recent years, there are over 12,000 people deriving economic benefit from the greyhound industry. Continued improvement in customer experience creates a spin-off effect, with thousands of people benefitting socially, culturally and economically.”