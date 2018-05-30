15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Irish Golfing Unions set to merge

By Sport GBFM
May 30, 2018

Time posted: 10:13 am

Following extensive discussions and consultation, the Boards of the Golfing Union of Ireland (GUI) and the Irish Ladies Golf Union (ILGU) have approved a Proposal which provides for the formation of a single governing body for Golf in Ireland.

The ILGU and GUI will now prepare for EGMs of the organisations at which affiliated clubs will vote on the Proposal.

In the coming months, Information Packs containing important details regarding the new organisation will be prepared and issued to affiliated clubs. The packs will include the Proposal and all information pertinent to clubs, in the form of an Executive Summary and Frequently Asked Questions.

The EGMs are expected to be held before the end of 2018, with the club briefings being held in advance of the vote date. The ILGU and the GUI will hold separate club briefings with their respective ladies and men’s clubs in advance of the vote date. The exact date(s) for the briefings and the EGMs will be agreed by the respective Boards, with affiliated clubs being notified in due course.

If the clubs of the ILGU and GUI support the proposal, a transitions phase will commence during which the GUI, ILGU and Confederation of Golf in Ireland (CGI) will be wound down and the new body will be established to carry out all activities currently undertaken by the three organisations.

print
Sport
Cumann na mBunscoil Girls football finals results
May 30, 2018
Cumann na mBunscoil Girls football finals results
May 29, 2018
Garda Information For Those Travelling to Wexford And Galway On Saturday Evening
May 29, 2018
OUGHTERARD RUGBY FOOTBALL CLUBUNVEIL MAJOR NEW PLANS

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

May 30, 2018
Knocknacarra & Barna focal points of public meeting on new approach to learning Irish
May 30, 2018
Traffic management in place due to burst watermain on Tuam Road

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline