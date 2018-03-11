15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

IRFU To Honour Womens Players from 1993 – 2006 This Afternoon

By Sport GBFM
March 11, 2018

Time posted: 11:14 am

The Irish Rugby Football Union are to present over 100 female players, who played in competitive Test fixtures between 1993 and 2006, with an international cap.
Susan Carty, who led the initiative with Mary Quinn, Spoke to John Mulligan following the announcement.

 

The following Connacht players who will be receiving their first official cap from the IRFU today are….

Galwegians RFC
Stephanie Dowling Folan
Sue Ramsbottom

Corinthians RFC
Rochelle Howell Cawley
Carmel Murphy
Toni Brennan
Yvie Comer (Yvonne)
Celine Quinn
Mary O’Laughlin
Maeve Quirke
Jen O’Leary

Corrib RFC
Emer Flynn

Creggs RFC
Fiona Devaney
Mary Grehan
Jacinta Gibbons
Clare Wall
Paula Keane

Sligo RFC
Anne O’Toole
Therese Cosgrove

Podcasts, Sport
