IRFU To Honour Womens Players from 1993 – 2006 This Afternoon

The Irish Rugby Football Union are to present over 100 female players, who played in competitive Test fixtures between 1993 and 2006, with an international cap.

This initiative arises from the strategic review currently being undertaken by the IRFU, led by Mary Quinn and Susan Carty.

Having compiled a list of all those who represented the Ireland Women in World Rugby-approved Test matches, before the IWRFU was integrated with the IRFU, the Union will now cap those who played for Ireland from the first fixture, which took place against Scotland on February 14, 1993, to the Women’s Rugby World Cup in 2006, when caps were presented by the IRFU for the first time.

IRFU President Philip Orr will present the caps during the Ireland v Scotland team dinner following Ireland’s final home match of the Women’s Six Nations campaign at Donnybrook this afternoon.

Susan Carty, who led the initiative with Mary Quinn, Spoke to John Mulligan following the announcement.

The following Connacht players who will be receiving their first official cap from the IRFU today are…. Galwegians RFC

Stephanie Dowling Folan

Sue Ramsbottom Corinthians RFC

Rochelle Howell Cawley

Carmel Murphy

Toni Brennan

Yvie Comer (Yvonne)

Celine Quinn

Mary O’Laughlin

Maeve Quirke

Jen O’Leary Corrib RFC

Emer Flynn Creggs RFC

Fiona Devaney

Mary Grehan

Jacinta Gibbons

Clare Wall

Paula Keane Sligo RFC

Anne O’Toole

Therese Cosgrove