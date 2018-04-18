15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ireland’s largest pub and restaurant group planning new Galway hotel

By GBFM News
April 18, 2018

Time posted: 8:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom –  Ireland’s largest and fastest-growing pub and restaurant group is understood to have acquired a site in the city with planning permission for a 134-bedroom hotel.

The former Shannon dry cleaners site at Prospect Hill received planning permission for a new hotel last year following an application by Highgate Properties.

According to the Irish Times, Press Up paid 4.5 million euro for the land which includes numbers 80, 82, 84 and 86 Prospect Hill.

 

For more on this story, tune in to Galway bay fm news at 9….

Galway Bay FM News Desk
