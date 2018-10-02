Ireland U19 Women take on Lithuania with 7 Galway girls

The Republic of Ireland U19 Women kick off away to Lithuania today at 4pm in the first of three UEFA Championship qualifiers coming up in the next week. Incredibly 7 of the 20 players in the Irish squad are from Galway WFC, who will also play the Faroe Islands on Friday and the Ukraine next Monday. The Irish squad includes Sadhbh Doyle, Leah Brady, Rachel Baynes, Lucia Lobato, Chloe Singleton, Sinead Donavan and Aoife Thompson.

Meanwhile Aislinn Meaney from Galway WFC has been included in the Republic of Ireland senior squad for the friendly away to Poland next Tuesday in Ostroda.

Republic of Ireland Women’s U19 Squad:

Goalkeepers: Erica Turner (UCD Waves), Rachel Kelly (Shelbourne LFC).

Defenders: Tiegan Ruddy (CCSU Blue Devils), Aoife Slattery (Wexford Youths), Sadhbh Doyle (Galway Women’s), Roisin McGovern (UCD Waves), Leah Brady (Galway Women’s), Doireann Fahey (Wexford Youths), Rachel Baynes (Galway Women’s).

Midfielders: Megan Mackey (Brighton and Hove Albion), Lucia Lobato (Galway Women’s), Heather Payne (Peamount United), Chloe Singleton (Galway Women’s), Isibeal Atkinson (Shelbourne), Sinead Donavan (Galway Women’s), Ciara Fowler (Bankstown City Lions, Sydney) Aoife Thompson (Galway Women’s).

Forwards: Carla McManus (Kilkenny United), Louise Masterson (Peamount United), Alannah McEvoy (Shelbourne).

Fixtures – Qualifying Round, Group Eight

02/10 – Republic of Ireland v Lithuania, SRC Alytus, Alytus – 4pm

05/10 – Republic of Ireland v Faroe Islands, Marijampole Stadium, Marijampole – 1pm

08/10 – Ukraine v Republic of Ireland, Marijampole Stadium, Marijampole – 2pm