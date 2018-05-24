Ireland Senior Women’s head coach Mark Scannell announces final roster for FIBA Women’s European Championship for Small Countries

Maree Native Claire Rockall has been named in Mark Scannell’s final roster of twelve players for the European Championships that will be held this year in Cork. The team was unveiled at a special team announcement at the River Lee Hotel in Cork yesterday evening. Ireland will play their first game of the championships against Norway on Tuesday June the 26th.

The Ireland Senior Women’s team 2018 is:

Aine McKenna, Ambassador UCC Glanmire (Listowel, Co. Kerry)

Amy Waters, Singleton SuperValu Brunell (Gurranabraher, Co. Cork)

Casey Grace, Ambassador UCC Glanmire (Carrigaline Co. Cork)

Claire Rockall, Ambassador UCC Glanmire (Maree, Co. Galway)

Danielle O’Leary, Singleton SuperValu Brunell (Gurranabraher, Co. Cork)

Edel Thornton, Quinnipiac University (Gurranabraher, Co. Cork)

Fiona O’Dwyer, A.S.D Basket Femminile Stabia (Stamford, Connecticut, USA)

Grainne Dwyer, Ambassador UCC Glanmire (Thurles, Co. Tipperary)

Hannah Thornton, Pyrobel Killester (Clontarf, Co. Dublin)

Sarah Woods, DCU Mercy (Clontarf, Co. Dublin)

Sorcha Tiernan, Courtyard Liffey Celtics (Leixlip, Co. Kildare)

Stephanie O’Shea, Maxol WIT Wildcats (Butlerstown, Co. Waterford)

FIBA Women’s European Championships for Small Countries – Schedule

NOTE – All games will be played at the Mardyke Arena, UCC, Cork

Tuesday, June 26th, 2018

Group Games

Malta v Denmark, 13.45

Luxembourg v Cyprus, 16.00

Norway v Ireland, 18.15

Gibraltar v Moldova, 20.30

Wednesday, June 27th, 2018

Group Games

Cyprus v Norway, 13.45

Denmark v Gibraltar, 16.00

Ireland v Luxembourg, 18.15

Moldova v Malta, 20.30

Thursday, June 28th, 2018

Group Games

Luxembourg v Norway, 13.45

Moldova v Denmark, 16.00

Ireland v Cyprus, 18.15

Malta v Gibraltar, 20.30

Friday, June 29th, 2018

No games – rest day for all teams

Saturday, June 30th, 2018

Qualification Games – Please note these are subject to change

Game 13: A3 v B4, 13.45

Game 14: B3 v A4, 16.00

Game 15: A1 v B2, 18.15

Game 16: B1 v A2, 20.30

Sunday, July 1st, 2018

Final standings – Please note these are subject to change

Game 17: Loser 13 v Loser 14, 13.00

Game 18: Winner 13 v Winner 14, 15.15

Game 19: Loser 15 v Loser 16, 17.30

Game 20: Winner 15 v Winner 16 (final), 19.45