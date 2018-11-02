Ireland panel announced for U21 Hurling – Shinty International this Saturday

The Ireland panel for this Saturday’s Under 21 Hurling-Shinty international clash has been announced.

The match takes place in the GAA’s National Games Development Centre in Abbottstown, West Dublin, tomorrow at 2pm.

Damien Reck of Wexford, Dublin’s Donal Burke and Clare’s Aron Shanagher are an experienced backbone to a talented squad that is captained by Antrim’s Gerard Walsh.

Galway native Gavin Keary, who was a coach to the Clare senior hurlers in 2018, is in charge of the team alongside Wexford’s Willie Cleary, with 14 counties in all represented.

Ireland U21 Men’s Team

Thomas Dowling (Carlow)

Donal Burke (Dublin)

James Burke (Kildare)

Andrew Casey (Carlow)

Lorcán Devlin (Tyrone)

Ciaran Doyle (Westmeath)

Killian Doyle (Westmeath)

Cianan Fahy (Galway)

Daniel Huane (Mayo)

Mark Kavanagh (Laois)

Tony O’Kelly Lynch (Sligo)

Fionan Mackessy (Kerry)

Jack Fitzpatrick (Galway)

Evan Murphy (Kerry)

Dean Gaffney (Armagh)

Conor Phelan (Laois)

Damien Reck (Wexford)

Aron Shanagher (Clare)

Jack Sheridan (Kildare)

Gerard Walsh (Antrim) CAPTAIN

Team Managers:

Willie Cleary (Wexford) and Gavin Keary (Galway)