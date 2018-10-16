Ireland international Quinn Roux signs contract extension with Connacht

Connacht Rugby and the IRFU have announced that Ireland international Quinn Roux has signed a two year contract extension up to the end of the 2020-21 season.

He has made 85 appearances for the province and has earned six caps for Ireland since arriving in the Sportsground.

The 27 year old South African born lock previously played with the Stormers, Western Province and Leinster. He joined Connacht initially on a loan deal in 2014 before signing a full time contract in 2015. He was a central figure in Connacht’s PRO12 win in 2016 and made his Ireland debut on the tour to South Africa in the same year.

Announcing the contract extension, Connacht Head Coach Andy Friend said: “Quinn has been a massive player for Connacht. He is the ultimate professional and is unrelenting in his preparation and his attention to detail. As one of the established players in the squad he is leading by example both on and off the field. His signing is another huge boost for us and I have no doubt that Quinn will be a key player for us in the seasons ahead.”

Quinn spoke to William Davies and he told William it was an easy decision