The Wagon Wheel

All-Ireland Club Semi-Final Beckons For Corofin

By Sport GBFM
January 22, 2018

Time posted: 12:36 pm

An All-Ireland Club Semi-Final awaits for Corofin after they beat London side Fulham Irish in Ruislip, over a month after their game was originally postponed.
They’ll next play Kildare side Moorefield for a place in the final on Saint Patricks Day.

Kevin O’Dwyer reports

 

After the game, Kevin Spoke to the Corofin manager Kevin O’Brien

 

Michael Lundy was the Corofin captain on the day, he spoke to Kevin

 

Ronan Steede was named Man of the match and he spoke to Kevin after the game

 

Kevin also spoke to the Corofin Chairman Michael Ryder

 

Barry Cullinane got the reaction of the Fulham Irish manager Greg McCartan

 

Barry also spoke to Tyrone legend Eoin Mulligan who is now playing with Fulham Irish

 

