All-Ireland Club Semi-Final Beckons For Corofin

An All-Ireland Club Semi-Final awaits for Corofin after they beat London side Fulham Irish in Ruislip, over a month after their game was originally postponed.

They’ll next play Kildare side Moorefield for a place in the final on Saint Patricks Day.

Kevin O’Dwyer reports

After the game, Kevin Spoke to the Corofin manager Kevin O’Brien

Michael Lundy was the Corofin captain on the day, he spoke to Kevin

Ronan Steede was named Man of the match and he spoke to Kevin after the game

Kevin also spoke to the Corofin Chairman Michael Ryder

Barry Cullinane got the reaction of the Fulham Irish manager Greg McCartan

Barry also spoke to Tyrone legend Eoin Mulligan who is now playing with Fulham Irish