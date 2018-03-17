All-Ireland Club Final Match Tracker – Corofin v Nemo Rangers

Corofin again on the board in the early stages of the game…They lead 2-10 to 0-6

Ireland and England is Underway at Twickenham

The Second Half is underway in Croke Park

Injury time is up and Corofin will head into the dressing Room leading the All-Ireland Club Final by 2-9 to 0-5. Kerrigan with the score in injury time.

Third Yellow card for Corofin as Dylan Wall picks up one.

Yellow Card for Kieran Molloy for a pull of the jersey…Connolly kicks it over the bar….Corofin leads 2-9 to 0-4.

Yellow card for Michael Lundy for a high challenge…

Back to Croke Park…Daithi Burke has made it 2-9 to 0-3.

In The Six Nations…Scotland have beaten Italy 29-27.

Free Corofin….Ian Burke is fouled…Gary Sice makes no mistake…Corofin 2-8 Nemo Rangers 0-3

No such problem for Michael Farragher…He shoots over the bar and it is now 2-7 to 0-3.

Luke Connolly has a chance but it goes wide…Umpire calls for Hawkeye but the answer is NIL..

22 minutes gone in the First Half and Corofin lead by nine points but Nemo are going through a purple patch at the moment…

Nemo find their range with Like Connolly and the gap closes slightly….Corofin 2-6 Nemo Rangers 0-3.

Nemo Rangers with a point from Paddy Gumley…..2-6 to 0-2.

Michael Farragher ghosts in….GOAL Corofin…..It is now 2-6 to 0-1! Are they are playing against the wind!

Corofin are flying! Two more points from Lundy and Sice and they are leading 1-6 to 0-1 with ten minutes remaining….

Martin Farragher for Corofin and he points…Corofin are now leading 1-4 to 0-1 after 16 minutes…

Now Dylan Wall is in and he scores a point to make it 1-3 to 0-1 for Corofin.

Jason Leonard is through for Corofin and puts it over the bar…Corofin 1-2 Nemo Rangers 0-1.

Free for Nemo and Luke Connolly….No problem and Nemo score their first point of the game…Corofin 1-1 Nemo Rangers 0-1.

7 minutes in and Corofin are now leading 1-1 to 0-0.

Another Chance for Corofin…Ian Burke to Gary Sice…GOAL COROFIN!!

4 – Chance for Corofin! Gary Sice…Point! Corofin 0-1 Nemo Rangers 0-0.

It’s bitterly cold at Croke Park, the breeze could be a factor later…

Ian Burke attempts a shot and it comes off the crossbar!

Anyway, Referee David Gough throws in the ball and the game is on!

Scotland hits back in the six nations and have closed the gap. Italy still leads 24-19.

Kieran McGrath starts for Corofin and will play in Corner Back.

At the Moment, Italy are leading Scotland 24-12 with twenty minutes to go…

We are also keeping an eye on what is happening at Twickenham as Ireland go for the Grand Slam…..

Reports are that both teams are lining out as selected.

Good Afternoon and Welcome to Galway Bay FM’s All-Ireland Final Match Tracker….