All-Ireland Camogie Club Finals Refixed for March 18th

The AIB All-Ireland Senior & Intermediate Club Championships Finals which were postponed due to the recent severe weather have now been re-scheduled for Sunday March 18th as follows:

Croke Park, Sunday March 18th

Senior Final

Sarsfields (Galway) v Slaughtneil (Derry) @ 3.30pm

Referee: Cathal Egan (Cork)

Intermediate Final

Athenry (Galway) v Johnstownbridge (Kildare) @ 1.30pm

Referee: Andrew Larkin (Cork)

Tickets already purchased for the original fixture will be valid for the re-fixture. Refunds will be issued once tickets are returned to the point of purchase prior to re-fixed game.

Tickets bought through Centra/SuperValu outlets can be refunded by the store where the purchase was made.

Print at home tickets will be refunded and cancelled via e-mail to [email protected]

Postal orders should be returned to: Ticket Returns, Tickets.ie, 334 The Capel Building, Mary’s Abbey, Dublin 7

Group tickets bought through the Camogie Association can be refunded by contacting [email protected]

