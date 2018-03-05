15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI - News for Galway

All-Ireland Camogie Club Finals Refixed for March 18th

By Sunday Sport
March 5, 2018

Time posted: 5:19 pm

The AIB All-Ireland Senior & Intermediate Club Championships Finals which were postponed due to the recent severe weather have now been re-scheduled for Sunday March 18th as follows:
Croke Park, Sunday March 18th 
Senior Final
Sarsfields (Galway) v Slaughtneil (Derry) @ 3.30pm
Referee: Cathal Egan (Cork)
Intermediate Final
Athenry (Galway) v Johnstownbridge (Kildare) @ 1.30pm
Referee: Andrew Larkin (Cork)
  • Tickets already purchased for the original fixture will be valid for the re-fixture. Refunds will be issued once tickets are returned to the point of purchase prior to re-fixed game.
  • Tickets bought through Centra/SuperValu outlets can be refunded by the store where the purchase was made.
  • Print at home tickets will be refunded and cancelled via e-mail to [email protected]
  • Postal orders should be returned to: Ticket Returns, Tickets.ie, 334 The Capel Building, Mary’s Abbey, Dublin 7
  • Group tickets bought through the Camogie Association can be refunded by contacting [email protected]
#TheToughest
