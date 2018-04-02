Ireland Under-19 Team Selected For First Galway Clash With France

Following two outings against Japan, the Ireland Under-19 squad (sponsored by PwC) will play France U-19 in back-to-back fixtures at the Sportsground over the next five days.

IQ Rugby pairandcome into the back-line on the left wing and at scrum half respectively, while Ireland U-20 internationalmoves to full-back andandresume their centre partnership. Hughes, McCarthy and French scored five of Ireland’s six tries in the first Japanese game.

Ballymena Academy’s Bruce Houston links up at half-back with Harlequins U-18 regular Englefield, and Ballynahinch hooker Claytan Milligan, who touched down twice in the second match against Japan, combines with Cistercian College Roscrea duo Josh Wycherley and Michael Milne in the front row. It will be Milne’s third start at tighthead.

Another Roscrea forward, Luke Clohessy, and UCD’s Charlie Ryan are also set for their third starts of the series, featuring in the back row and second row respectively.

IQ Rugby’s Ciaran Booth, who impressed in the Ireland U-18 Clubs & Schools side’s two wins over Canada U-19s, will pack down alongside Ryan, while Scott Penny and number 8 Azur Allison, who captains the Ireland U-19s for the second time, complete the loose forwards trio.

Tierney’s charges will face France again at the home of Connacht Rugby next Saturday (kick-off 2.30pm). Classed as the French Under-20 Development squad, they had a recent outing against Romania, winning 41-7, and will play Scotland in Edinburgh after their two encounters with Ireland.

IRELAND UNDER-19 Team & Replacements (v France Under-19s, Under-19 International Match, The Sportsground, Galway, Tuesday, April 3, kick-off 5pm):

15. James McCarthy (UL Bohemians)

14. Conor Phillips (Crescent CC)

13. Sean French (PBC Cork)

12. Stewart Moore (Ballymena Academy)

11. Iwan Hughes (Bristol/IQ Rugby)

10. Bruce Houston (Ballymena Academy)

9. Caolan Englefield (Harlequins/St. Paul’s CS/IQ Rugby)

1. Josh Wycherley (CC Roscrea)

2. Claytan Milligan (Ballynahinch)

3. Michael Milne (CC Roscrea)

4. Charlie Ryan (UCD)

5. Ciaran Booth (St. Ambrose College/Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

6. Luke Clohessy (CC Roscrea)

7. Scott Penny (St. Michael’s College)

8. Azur Allison (Ballymena) (capt)

Replacements:

16. Billy Scannell (PBC Cork)

17. Donnacha Mescal (Blackrock College)

18. Paul McGookin (Ballyclare)

19. Martin Moloney (Athy)

20. Jamie Macartney (Campbell College)

21. Graham Curtis (Malone)

22. Ben Healy (Glenstal Abbey)

23. Liam Turner (Blackrock College)

IRELAND UNDER-19 FIXTURES/RESULTS:

IRELAND U-19s 40 JAPAN U-19s 29

Saturday, March 24, Donnybrook

IRELAND U-19s 24 JAPAN U-19s 40

Wednesday, March 28, Donnybrook

IRELAND U-19s v FRANCE U-19s

Tuesday, April 3, 5pm, the Sportsground

IRELAND U-19s v FRANCE U-19s

Saturday, April 7, 2.30pm, the Sportsground