Investigation underway after break in at Galway racecourse construction site

By GBFM News
April 17, 2018

Time posted: 12:32 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Diesel and tools have been stolen during a break-in at a construction site at Galway racecourse.

The incident happened at the Ballybrit venue on Sunday night between 11 and 11.30.

Works are currently underway on a new 6 million euro Tote building – and three youths entered the construction site and gained access to work sheds.

An orange consaw and five 25 litre drums of diesel were taken – valued at a total of around 1000 euro.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Ballybrit or Galway racecourse aarea on Sunday night is asked to contact Galway gardaí at 091-538000

Galway Bay FM News Desk
