Investigation reveals City Council sold affordable house to senior manager

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s been revealed that Galway City Council sold an affordable house at a discounted price to a senior manager.

The affordable housing scheme was designed to assist those on lower salaries who were unable to afford their own home.

According to the Sunday Business Post, Robert Curley was head of IT at Galway City Council when he was sold a home under the affordable housing scheme.

The aim of the scheme was to assist those who could not afford to buy their own home, by offering them property below market value.

The house, at Boireann Beag in Roscam, was sold at a price of €221 thousand back in 2007 – when Mr. Curley was on a salary between €60 and 80 thousand.

The house is currently being rented out – but it’s reported that the local authority has refused to confirm if this is permitted under the terms of the Affordable Housing Scheme.

There was no upper income limit in place at the time of the transaction – as long as repayments on the full market price would exceed 35 percent of income after tax.

The Department of Housing has confirmed there will be strict income limits in place for the new affordable housing scheme currently being prepared by the Government.