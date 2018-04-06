Intervarsities gets underway with a bang in UL

The 66th Intervarsities basketball tournament got underway with a bang in the University of Limerick this afternoon, with some hugely competitive games across all of the divisions.
In the Men’s Division A, league champions NUI Galway dominated their two group games, finishing the day unbeaten as too did Griffith College Dublin, who wrapped up the day with a solid win over LYIT. In the other pool, Ulster University and IT Carlow dominated their games, teeing up a very interesting line-up tomorrow. Over to the Women’s Division A and league champions DCU topped their pool, finishing the day as the only unbeaten side in the group, while in the other pool, Ulster University dominated, also finishing the day with two wins from two.
In the Men’s Division B, games were played out across the four pools, with some big upsets along the way, leaving it all to play for tomorrow, while the Women’s Division B is still wide open with coveted final four spots still very much up for grabs.
Games will run throughout tomorrow (Saturday) in UL with the finals being held in the Limerick venue on Sunday. Over the course of the three-day tournament, 64 games will be played, 36 teams will take part – 20 men’s teams and 16 women’s teams – and 21 different third level institutions will be represented.
Results Day One – Friday, April 6th, 2018
Men’s Division A –
Full results and tables here:
http://bi.comortais.com/competition.aspx?oId=1002&id=1714#.WsebT9PwbVp
Pool 1
CIT 64-76 Griffith College Dublin
NUIG 77-69 LYIT
NUIG 105-63 Cork IT (Men’s)
Griffith College Dublin 69-56 LYIT
Pool 2
UU 91-34 ITT
ITC 77-73 DIT
ITC 97-63 ITT
UU 87-55 DIT
Women’s Division A –
Full results and tables here: http://bi.comortais.com/competition.aspx?oId=1002&id=1715#.WsebY9PwbVp
Pool 1
UCC 57-34 CIT
NUIG 30-71 DCU
DCU 78-41 CIT
UCC 42-46 NUIG
Pool 2
UU 73-48 LYIT
ITC 43-57 DIT
ITC 70-65 LYIT
UU 50-22 DIT
Men’s Division B –
Full results and tables here: http://bi.comortais.com/competition.aspx?oId=1002&id=1717#.WsebdtPwbVp
Pool 1
DBS 72-50 ITB
DKIT 55-57 ITB
Pool 2
UL 73-37 GMIT
UCC 64-52 GMIT
Pool 3
LIT 72-46 AIT
TCD 49-40 AIT (Men’s)
Pool 4
UCD 49-63 DCU
UCD 53-47 MU
Women’s Division B –
Full results and tables here: http://bi.comortais.com/competition.aspx?oId=1002&id=1716#.WsebgdPwbVp
Pool 1
LIT 32-84 TCD
MU 20-60 UCD
GCD 74-46 WIT (Women’s)
MU 41-69 TCD
LIT 26-51 UCD
Pool 2
UL 52-57 WIT