Intervarsities gets underway with a bang in UL

The 66th Intervarsities basketball tournament got underway with a bang in the University of Limerick this afternoon, with some hugely competitive games across all of the divisions.

In the Men’s Division A, league champions NUI Galway dominated their two group games, finishing the day unbeaten as too did Griffith College Dublin, who wrapped up the day with a solid win over LYIT. In the other pool, Ulster University and IT Carlow dominated their games, teeing up a very interesting line-up tomorrow. Over to the Women’s Division A and league champions DCU topped their pool, finishing the day as the only unbeaten side in the group, while in the other pool, Ulster University dominated, also finishing the day with two wins from two.

In the Men’s Division B, games were played out across the four pools, with some big upsets along the way, leaving it all to play for tomorrow, while the Women’s Division B is still wide open with coveted final four spots still very much up for grabs.

Games will run throughout tomorrow (Saturday) in UL with the finals being held in the Limerick venue on Sunday. Over the course of the three-day tournament, 64 games will be played, 36 teams will take part – 20 men’s teams and 16 women’s teams – and 21 different third level institutions will be represented.

Results Day One – Friday, April 6th, 2018

Men’s Division A –

Full results and tables here:

Pool 1

CIT 64-76 Griffith College Dublin

NUIG 77-69 LYIT

NUIG 105-63 Cork IT (Men’s)

Griffith College Dublin 69-56 LYIT

Pool 2

UU 91-34 ITT

ITC 77-73 DIT

ITC 97-63 ITT

UU 87-55 DIT

Women’s Division A –

Pool 1

UCC 57-34 CIT

NUIG 30-71 DCU

DCU 78-41 CIT

UCC 42-46 NUIG

Pool 2

UU 73-48 LYIT

ITC 43-57 DIT

ITC 70-65 LYIT

UU 50-22 DIT

Men’s Division B –

Pool 1

DBS 72-50 ITB

DKIT 55-57 ITB

Pool 2

UL 73-37 GMIT

UCC 64-52 GMIT

Pool 3

LIT 72-46 AIT

TCD 49-40 AIT (Men’s)

Pool 4

UCD 49-63 DCU

UCD 53-47 MU

Women’s Division B –

Pool 1

LIT 32-84 TCD

MU 20-60 UCD

GCD 74-46 WIT (Women’s)

MU 41-69 TCD

LIT 26-51 UCD

Pool 2

UL 52-57 WIT