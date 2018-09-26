Intermediate Camogie Championship And Shield Semi-Finals This Weekend

The Duanes Daybreak and Hardware County Intermediate Camogie Semi-Finals will take place on Saturday with double header in Gort. The first Semi-Final will see Carnmore take on Castlegar at 12.30 followed by Ahascragh/Caltra and Craughwell at 2.15. In the event of either game being level at the end of Normal time, extra time will be played.

We will have live updates on both Semi-Finals throughout Saturday Afternoon on galwaybayfm and galwaybayfm.ie



The details of the Duanes Daybreak Intermediate Shield Semi-Finals have also been confirmed for next Sunday. Kiltulla/Killimordaly and Mountbellew/Moylough will play their semi-final in Killimordaly throwing in at 12 Noon with Shamrocks and Kiltormer’s shield semi-final taking place in Tynagh at 2pm. In the event of the game being level at the end of normal time, extra time will be played.