Bishop Brendan Kelly has been installed as the new Bishop of Galway, Kilmacduagh and Kilfenora.

The post of Bishop of Galway had been vacant for over a year since the retirement of Bishop Martin Drennan in July 2016.

The ceremony took place in Galway Cathedral on Sunday last.

Here are the edited highlights of the broadcast, including the ceremony and the Bishop’s First Homily

Introduced by Keith Finnegan