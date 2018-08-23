15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Inspection at UHG finds factors contributing to continued outbreak of superbug

By GBFM News
August 23, 2018

Time posted: 1:19 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A surprise inspection at UHG has revealed a number of failures which are likely contributing to the ongoing outbreak of a superbug.

One factor identified is inadequate toilet facilities – which health watchdog HIQA says could be a key factor in the continued presence of CPE.

The unannounced inspection by the Health Information and Quality Authority aimed to monitor standards for the prevention and control of healthcare related infections.

University Hospital Galway has been affected by an outbreak of superbug CPE – a potentially fatal infection which is highly resistant to antibiotics – since June 2017.

While HIQA’s inspection found there is clear accountability over infection control at UHG and strong evidence of good practice, it raised a number of concerns.


