Ronan Lardner - After News Break

INMO says measures clearly taken to clear UHG emergency department before Taoiseach’s visit

By GBFM News
April 12, 2018

Time posted: 11:15 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The INMO says while they don’t believe patients have been smuggled away from Galway’s A&E for the sake of optics, measures have clearly been taken to accommodate them ahead of the Taoiseach’s visit.

Leo Varadkar is due to arrive at the beleaguered hospital in the next half hour.

Industrial Relations Officer with the INMO Anne Burke says Galway’s trolleys figure is at 26 people this morning – compared to an all-time high of 58 people yesterday morning.

The Medical Assessment Unit was reopened on Tuesday night following a three week closure and 8 closed beds in St. Finbar’s Ward were opened last night.

Anne Burke says while the trolley figures are at their best in recent history, there shouldn’t be patients left on trolleys in the first place.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
