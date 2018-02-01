15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Inland Fisheries Ireland launches new stock management plan in Oughterard

By GBFM News
February 1, 2018

Time posted: 12:16 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Inland Fisheries Ireland will introduce a fish stock management plan on the Owenriff River in Oughterard over the coming weeks.

Following a survey of the river last year, concerns were raised over the impact of introducing pike in lakes upstream of Lough Corrib.

The new fish stock management plan aims to safeguard and restore trout stock in the Owenriff River, which contributes 15 per cent of all wild trout found in Lough Corrib.

The IFI will commence reducing pike numbers to a level where they will not impact significantly on salmonid stocks in the area.

Minister with responsibility for Inland Fisheries, Fine Gael TD for Galway West, Sean Kyne says the stock management plan is important to the overall management of Lough Corrib.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
