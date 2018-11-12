Initiative underway to plug skill gaps in Galway jobs market

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A research project is underway in Galway to help those on a career break to return to employment and fill skills gaps in the market.

The initiative is being led by Galway Executive Skillnet – a network which provides upskilling to local small, medium and large companies.

The research project aims to find solutions to current and future vacancies in the Med-Tech, Finance and Manufacturing Engineers sectors in the West.

A focus group is to be organised in the city in the coming weeks for those currently on career breaks who are looking to return to the workforce.

For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 2…