Alan Murphy

Initiative underway to plug skill gaps in Galway jobs market

By GBFM News
November 12, 2018

Time posted: 1:17 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A research project is underway in Galway to help those on a career break to return to employment and fill skills gaps in the market.

The initiative is being led by Galway Executive Skillnet – a network which provides upskilling to local small, medium and large companies.

The research project aims to find solutions to current and future vacancies in the Med-Tech, Finance and Manufacturing Engineers sectors in the West.

A focus group is to be organised in the city in the coming weeks for those currently on career breaks who are looking to return to the workforce.

