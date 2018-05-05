15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Inish Mór that they may experience disruption to their water supply next week

By Damian Burke
May 5, 2018

Time posted: 9:00 am

Irish Water and Galway County Council wish to inform customers on Inish Mór that they may experience disruption to their water supply next week on the following days – Tuesday 8th, Wednesday 9th  and Thursday 10th May from 11pm until 4am each day to facilitate step testing of water mains for leak detection on the water network. These works will affect the water supply to the whole island.

Galway County Council and Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused while these necessary works are carried out.

