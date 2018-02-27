15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Inis Mor students partner with Irish Water for water conservation

By GBFM News
February 27, 2018

Time posted: 4:14 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over a hundred primary school students on Inis Mór will join with Irish Water over the coming days to celebrate Engineers Week 2018.

The students will engage with Irish Water engineers on a day of talks on water conservation, sustainability and responsibility.

Inis Mór receives hundreds of visitors every day over the summer tourist season, which puts significant strain on the island’s water supply.

Sean Corrigan from Irish Water says that the island’s strong tourism industry presents its own unique challenges.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
