Inis Meain removed from EPA Remedial Action List

By GBFM News
January 31, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Inis Meain has been removed from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Remedial Action List.

The island’s water supply, which serves 161 people, was added to the list for elevated levels of chemical compounds known as THMs.

THMs – or Trihalomethanes – may be formed when chlorine used to disinfect drinking water reacts with high levels of dissolved organic material.

High levels of the chemical compound were the reason for the inclusion of Inis Meain in the EPA’s remedial action list – and a programme of works has now been completed to bring the supply back into compliance.

There are now just two Galway supplies remaining on the RAL – the Ballinasloe Regional Water Supply Scheme and the Williamstown Public Supply.

Works are expected to be completed in Ballinasloe in mid-2018 – while Williamstown is set to be connected to the Lough Mask Regional Water Supply in the coming months.

