Supporters Information Ahead Of Donegal and Galway next Sunday in Letterkenny

Donegal GAA have released information for those who are attending the Allianz National Football League Game on Sunday between Donegal and Galway. (Throw In 2.30pm).

Ticket Office Opening at 11.30am. Stiles Opening at 11.45am.

Hurling Match 12.30pm. Football Match 2.30pm. Event Finish at 5.00pm

Patrons Travelling to the O’Donnell Park:

All patrons travelling to O’Donnell Park for the event are advised to arrive early as a large crowd is expected. Patrons are asked to obey the instructions of stewards & Gardaí at all times. Please allow plenty of time for your journey. Please check your route before travelling as some routes may experience delays due to road works. If travelling through Stranorlar please note that match traffic will be diverted through Lifford and on to Letterkenny. Please allow 40 minutes extra journey time.

Ticket Info;

Entry to the grounds is by ticket only. Tickets will be available to purchase on the day from the clearly marked ticket outlets within the grounds. Ticket Purchase does not automatically qualify the ticket holder to a seat at the event. Seats cannot be held or reserved under any circumstances.

Adults €15

Student/Senior €10**

U16 Free

** You will be asked for ID verification when purchasing tickets

Full Price Adult Tickets can be pre-purchased for the event from donegalgaa.tickets.ie or in your local Supervalu/Centra Outlets priced at €12.

Season Ticket and Club+ Card Holders must enter the grounds through the designated stiles which will be clearly marked. Season Ticket & Club + holders are not automatically entitled to a seat in the stand. As there is no allocated seating Stand Seats are available on a first come first served basis. Seats cannot be held or reserved under any circumstances.

Parking

Please note that O’Donnell park has limited parking therefore parking is only provided to those with an official car pass only. Official Car Pass Holders should arrive at the ground not later than 1.00pm. Vehicle access to the ground will be unavailable after this time. No vehicles will be allowed to exit the grounds for at least 30 minutes after the end of the game.

A Park & Ride system will be in operation from Black’s Centra Store. Patrons are asked to use the designated Car Parks in Letterkenny which will be clearly signposted.

Patrons arriving by car from Glenties /Fintown area are advised to come to the roundabout at O’Donnell Park and park on left side of the road. Gardaí and stewards will be on duty to advise and assist.

Special Needs Parking:

There are 15 disabled parking spaces in O’Donnell Park Car Park which can only be accessed from the main entrance. Patrons using this facility should be at the grounds at least 1 hour prior to the event starting or admittance cannot be guaranteed.

Bus / Coach Parking:

There are no specific bus or coach parking areas around O’Donnell Park. Coaches must not be parked in a manner which could lead to disruption. Patrons travelling to the above event by coach should be dropped off at a pre-arranged point and should return there once the event is over.

Residents:

Patrons are requested to be aware that O’Donnell Park is located in a residential area. Patrons attending at O’Donnell Park are requested to respect residents by behaving in an appropriate manner when going to and departing the grounds. Issues such as illegal parking, anti-social behaviour, drinking and urinating in public cause difficulties and will not be tolerated by Gardaí. Patrons are asked to desist from such behaviour.

There are Traffic Diversions In Place For Sunday. They are as follows….

Pr e Event Traffic Restrictions:

As with all events at O’Donnell Park, a Garda Cordon will be in effect on the streets that lead to the grounds. Only accredited vehicles will be permitted to pass by this cordon. All vehicles will be checked for accreditation.

Garda No-Parking Cones will be placed on roads in the vicinity of O’Donnell Park to allow for the safe movement of patrons & vehicles.

Local residents, their immediate families, local business community will be facilitated at the barriers with proof of address. However proof of address does not guarantee entry through the cordon where high pedestrian volumes exist.

During the hours of operation of the Garda Cordon, vehicles, bicycles, skips, bags, bins or any other items which are causing an obstruction or which may become a trip hazard will be relocated or removed .

Patron Search:

All patrons entering the Garda cordon will be the subject of a ticket check by Stewards and search by Gardaí. Any offensive articles, e.g. glass bottles, air horns, large flagpoles, flares, vuvuzelas will not be permitted. Patrons are advised not to bring any unnecessary baggage with them and are advised to travel early to the grounds to avoid any unnecessary delays.

Public Order:

Patrons are asked to have consideration for local residents and refrain from anti-social behaviour such as on street drinking and urinating etc.

Crime:

Patrons are advised to be aware of their own personal safety and security while attending the event.

They should ensure the security of personal belongings while on route to and from the grounds i.e. purses/wallets/tickets/Mobile Phones. Patrons who arrive by vehicle should also ensure that property is not left exposed in parked vehicles. They should ensure that car windows, sunroofs are correctly closed. Patrons should also comply with the directions issued by Gardaí and stewards as they depart the grounds. Again, the directions are issued with a view to making the grounds environs a safer place during patron exit from O’Donnell Park.

End of Event Crowd Movement:

Please be patient at the end of the event. Follow instructions from Gardaí and Stewards who will be available to assist you.

Thank You for your continued support.