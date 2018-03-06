Independent retailers object to LIDL Tuam expansion plans

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Plans for a major new Lidl store in Tuam have hit a stumbling block.

Last month, the company was granted planning permission to demolish its store at Galway Road and replace it with a new bigger discount foodstore.

However, that decision is now being appealed to An Bord Pleanála by RGDATA – the group which represents independent retailers.

The new Lidl store at Galway Road in Tuam would have meant the demolition of the existing store and the construction of a bigger facility with an extension to the car park.

The county council’s approval for the development has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála and a decision is due in the summer.

Meanwhile, the decision to refuse planning permission for a upgraded entrance to Lidl which would be shared with Steeltech Garden Sheds Limited next door, is also being appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

Steeltech, which had submitted a separate planning application for the access, is now appealing the refusal of planning permission.

A decision is also due on this appeal in the summer.