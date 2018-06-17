Incredible Weekend For Galway Handball at 2018 Feile

The John West sponsored national Féile na nGael Handball competition has once again proved to be an exceptional day of Handball as the counties top young Under 14 Handballers displayed great skills for everyone to enjoy. Thanks to all the clubs who travelled in their droves to all the venues across Galway.

It was the second largest Féile of all time with almost 70 teams taking part in 40×20, 60×30 and One Wall grades with team numbers well up on the last few years. Whilst the main aim of this weekend is enjoyment and participation Saturday’s evening finals provided a fitting climax to the day.

Abbeyknockmoy (Galway) are celebrating this morning after almost eleven hours of play they emerged victorious in the Boys 40×20 Div 1 Final when they overcame Breacach (Tyrone) by the slimmest of margins. In fact there was very little between all 5 clubs in the division with only 2 points separating all the teams, so final placing were decided on aces scored. In the main final Breacach had a commanding lead after the first game leading 21-6. Abbey backs were really up against the wall at this stage going into the final game but Mikey Kelly the Boys Div 1 skills winner really turned on the style and with some excellent shots. The large crowed was very excited as the game entered the final stages with both sides encouraging their players. The scores were all level with just a minute left on the clock but Abbey got the final few scores to win 27-24. This is in fact the first time a Féile Handball Boys Div 1 title has been won by a Galway club and it was really nice for it to happen in Moycullen.

In the Girls 40×20 Div 1 Final Clogh (Kilkenny) came back from 11-21 down after the first game to overcome Micheál Breathnach (Galway) on a final score-line 32-23. This turn around was partly as a result of the excellent display of the Girls 40×20 Div 1 skills winner Amy Brennan who put in a stela performance in the final game.

In the 60×30 event a very enjoyable day was had in Moycullen where Kilfane (Kilkenny) saw off Ballina (Tipperary) to win the Div 1 grade winning 42-10.

In the One Wall Féile Boys competition was won by the Clogh Ballacolla (Laois) when they overcame Mountbellew/Moylough (Galway) 48-24 while in the Girls final the Mountbellew/Moylough (Galway) team defeated Oughterard (Galway) 47-21.

GAA Handball would like to thank all the Galway venues for their hospitality and especially all the volunteers at each venue who ran everything so smoothly on the day. We also thank all the coaches, parents, the National & Local Féile organising committee’s, but most important of all we would like to congratulate all the players for contributing to such a brilliant day of Handball that will live long in their memories.

Team Results – Galway Results In Bold



40×20 Boys Finals

Div 1: Abbeyknockmoy (Galway) dft Breacach (Tyrone) 27-24

Div 1 (Plate): Kells (Kilkenny) dft Loughmacrory (Tyrone) 34-12

Div 2: Fermoy (Cork) dft Ballydesmond 1 (Cork) 29-27

Div 2 (Plate): Monaghan Harps (Monaghan) dft Moycullen 1 (Galway) 41-18

Div 3: Kingscourt 1 (Cavan) dft Micheál Breathnach (Galway) 40-17

Div 3 (Plate): Windgap (Kilkenny) dft Friary/Abbeyside/Ballinacourty 1 (Waterford) 27-16

Div 4: Cullohill 1 (Laois) dft Claregalway (Galway) 28-25

Div 4 (Plate): Conna 1 (Cork) dft Clooney-Quin (Clare) 27-24

Div 5: Clogh (Kilkenny) dft Kingscourt (Cavan) 42-14

Div 5 (Plate): Boherbue (Cork) dft Annaghdown (Galway) 31-22

Div 6: Friary/Abbeyside/Ballinacourty 2 (Waterford) dft Coolboy (Wicklow) 32-32, 11-10

Div 6 (Plate): Newport (Mayo) dft Inis Mór (Galway) 36-31

40×20 Girls Finals

Div 1: Clogh (Kilkenny) dft Micheál Breathnach 1 (Galway) 32-23

Div 1 (Plate): Cullohill (Laois) dft St. Josephs (Wexford) 32-24

Div 2: Kilkishen (Clare) dft Windgap (Kilkenny) 37-22

Div 2 (Plate): Micheal Breathnach 2 (Galway) dft Inis Mór (Galway) 42-9

Div 3: Garryhill (Carlow) dft Friary/Abbeyside/Ballinacourty (Waterford) 42-19

Div 3 (Plate): Williamstown (Galway) dft Ballydesmond (Cork) 45-24

60×30 Boys Finals

Div 1: Kilfane (Kilkenny) dft Ballina (Tipperary) 42-10

Div 1 (Plate): Castleconnor (Sligo) dft Castlebridge (Wexford) 42-16

One Wall Boys Finals

Div 1: Clough Ballacolla (Laois) dft Mountbellew/Moylough (Galway) 48-24

Div 1 (Plate): Oughterard (Galway) dft Millmount (Louth) 45-18

One Wall Girls Finals

Div 1: Mountbellew/Moylough (Galway) dft Oughterard (Galway) 47-21

Skills Results

40×20 Boys Div 1

1 st – Mikey Kelly (Abbeyknockmoy)

2 nd – Harry Delaney (Kells)

– Harry Delaney (Kells) 3rd – Daniel Hanrahan (Galmoy)

40×20 Girls Div 1

1 st – Amy Brennan (Clogh)

– Amy Brennan (Clogh) 2 nd – Éadaoin Nic Dhonnacha (Micheál Breathnach)

3rd – Jodie Keeling (St. Josephs)

60×30 Boys Div 1

1 st – Sean O’Keeffe (Kilfane)

– Sean O’Keeffe (Kilfane) 2 nd – Darragh Bourke (Castleconnor)

– Darragh Bourke (Castleconnor) 3rd– Evan Carey (Ballina)

One Wall Boys Div 1

1 st – Joseph Gallagher (Mountbellew/Moylough)

2 nd – Ture Kleefeld (Oughterard)

3rd – Kevin Hyland (Clough Ballacolla)

One Wall Girls Div 1

1 st – Emma Ryan (Mountbellew/Moylough)

2 nd – Aimee McAteer (Mayobridge)

– Aimee McAteer (Mayobridge) 3rd – Kyla Sweeney (Oughterard)