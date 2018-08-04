15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Saturday Night Fever

Saturday Night Fever

Increase in attendance on fifth day of Galway Races

By GBFM News
August 4, 2018

Time posted: 10:17 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There was a slight increase in the number of people who attended the fifth day of the Galway Races at Ballybrit yesterday.

However, the bookmakers and tote takings were once again down compared to the figures for last year.

 

Just over 30 thousand people passed through the turnstiles at Ballybrit yesterday – an increase of over 700 people compared to the figures for 2017.

However, while the bookmakers were once again down – the drop recorded yesterday was less severe than it has been in recent days.

They took in €1.2m over the course of the day – a drop of €104 thousand on the takings recorded last year.

Meanwhile, tote figures were also down – from €959 thousand in 2017, to €896 thousand yesterday – a drop of €63 thousand.

Overall, while betting figures are significantly down across the week, attendance figures are broadly in line with last year’s festival – with 109 thousand people passing through Ballybrit so far this week.

The first of the 7 races scheduled for today goes to post at 2 this afternoon.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Department of Justice describes death of transgender woman at city direct provision centre as ‘unexplained’
Galway hurling fans urged to shine a light on road safety this weekend
August 4, 2018
Galway Minister calls for clarity on deer management measures in place in Kylebrack
August 4, 2018
Galway hurling fans urged to shine a light on road safety this weekend
August 4, 2018
Department of Justice describes death of transgender woman at city direct provision centre as ‘unexplained’

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 4, 2018
Green Army Beat Spain And Are Going To The World Cup Final!
August 4, 2018
5th for Galway’s Lydia Gurley in Points Race At The European Championships
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK