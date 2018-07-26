15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Inaugural meeting of mother and baby homes forum

By GBFM News
July 26, 2018

Time posted: 12:11 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The first meeting of the collaborative forum on mother and baby homes is in session.

The inaugural meeting which is being held at government buildings aims to facilitate dialogue and action on issues of concern to former residents.

Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Dr Katherine Zappone says engagement between the State and former residents will provide a strong voice for former residents in the decisions which affect them.

The forum consists of 20 representative members including a chairperson appointed by the Minister.

Three sub-committees will be tasked with examining specific issues on a modular basis to facilitate the Forum in making recommendations to the Minister.

The themes suggested for the sub committees include terminology, identity, and representation.

A public consultation on the future of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home site at Athenry Road ended in March – and the findings were published earlier this month.

The consultation, carried out by the County Council on behalf of Minister Katherine Zappone, revealed a polarised opinion on the future of the site.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
