Impact of Brexit to be discussed at event in Loughrea tomorrow

By GBFM News
September 25, 2018

Time posted: 10:15 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An event highlighting the impact of Brexit on the business community in Galway will take place in Loughrea tomorrow

The Loughrea Hotel and Spa will host a ‘Brexit Masterclass Breakfast’ with RTE’s Europe Editor, Tony Connelly and the President of the IFA, Joe Healy

The event aims to provide information on the Brexit negotiations and will explore the implications for local businesses.

Broadcaster and historian, John Bowman will moderate the event which will begin at 7.30 tomorrow morning

