Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Illegal tenants of camp at Renmore moves after garda notice

By GBFM News
June 29, 2018

Time posted: 2:10 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An illegal camp which was set up in Renmore in recent days has been removed.

The encampment appeared at ‘Nolan Park’ and comprised a number of large family sized tents and vehicles.

It’s understood the families had previously been camped in Salthill and vehicles allegedly drove across the playing pitch in Renmore.

A 24-hour notice to vacate the site was issued by Gardai yesterday, which expired at noon today.

Local Councillor Terry O’ Flaherty says the people who were camping in Renmore have now moved on.

